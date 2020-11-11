Quick Quack Car Wash honors veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Quick Quack Car Wash announced that they will be honoring veterans and active military this Veterans Day at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Amarillo.

Veterans can stop by any time between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to receive a top wash for free.

Quick Quack Car Wash says annually they celebrates veterans by giving away free car washes to thank them for their dedication and service to our country. They will offer their Lucky Duck/Best Wash to all active military personnel and veterans who ask for it or let the cashiers know they served or are currently serving, no proof of I.D. necessary.

Quick Quack Car Wash is part of the Grace for Vets international program that unites the car

wash industry in honoring veterans in each community with a free car wash.

“We salute and thank the brave men and women who have served our country, including the

many who work at Quick Quack Car Wash” said Amaris Garcia, Area Marketing Team Leader.

“This has been an annual tradition for us, and we look forward to this as a way to thank our

veterans and to show our appreciation to the courageous heroes in our community.”

On Veterans Day, Quick Quack says, they will also offer a special discount on their memberships.

Veterans and active military can get the first month free of any membership plan (with $1

activation). Veterans and active military personnel are invited to stop by any of their six locations

to receive their free wash.

