Quanah ISD COVID-19 quarantine

QUANAH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Staff members have either tested positive or are currently in quarantine at Quanah ISD, prompting school officials to move to online learning.

School leaders met with the health district and were advised to keep the school closed for the remainder of the week, last week, before shifting formats.

“We closed the school for the remainder of the week that we had on our calendar, based on our minutes and looking at numbers and talking to our local health authority,” said Superintendent Tom Johnson of Quanah ISD, “Our numbers just sky-rocketed, and especially with our staff.”

This comes after 27 staff members have either tested positive or are currently in quarantine.

Students have begun virtual classes as of today, after yesterday’s holiday.

