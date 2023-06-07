AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the last couple of weeks, we have seen our fair share of severe weather. Flooding, severe thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes are a few types of severe weather, we have seen this season. But at what point do weather events become severe to issue a warning out?

Weather events become severe when it can cause damage to property and life. One of the most intimidating threats in severe weather are tornadoes.

National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo’s Meteorologist in Charge Michael Gittinger said that a tornado warning is issued when there is either reports of a tornado on the ground, or a radar signature that is strong enough to suggests a high probability of a tornado will occur with a storm, is present.

“It was meant for media and emergency management to pick up on that, especially the media to be able to communicate that potential out to the public,” said Gittinger.

When a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, the NWS is looking at a thunderstorm that is capable of producing damaging wind gusts such as 58 miles per hour or greater and/or produce one inch sized hail or larger.

Sometimes when conditions are in favor for a tornado to produce from a warned thunderstorm, a “tornado possible” tag is attached with the warning. Gittinger went on to explain the meaning behind a severe thunderstorm warning with a tornado possible tag.

“It’s used for when we have these line type events where we can get these quick spin-ups within the line that you really are not going to see on radar until it’s almost too late,” said Gittinger. “It wasn’t enough to really put out a tornado warning, but there certainly was a higher probability of that occurring somewhere within a line that would be hard to define.”

The wireless emergency alert is the main way one should be receiving the warnings for severe weather. Gittinger said the sirens is the last resort type warning and added that everyone should have a safety plan for severe weather, for the season.

“These are things that you hopefully know beforehand. You don’t want to [figure out] the safe place in your house, when the tornado warning is issued,” said Gittinger. “That’s not the time to figure out where it needs to be, you should do that before the season.”

Some great safe place locations would be the lowest floor of a home like your basement and/or a storm shelter toward the middle of the house.