Quail hunting season begins on Saturday

Beginning this Saturday and running through February 23, 2020 across Texas including right here in the panhandle, quail hunting season opens up.

“Quail is kind of the popcorn of our environment. It’s a food source for everything including us, it’s fantastic,” said Shane Lewis, Potter County Texas Game Warden.

In order to hunt quail legally in the state of Texas, Lewis says you need to have the right gear and documentation.

“I recommend hunter orange. It is required on public hunting land. So if you do do that, you’re also going to need a public hunting land permit on your person while being checked by a game warden. You’ll be requested to show us your hunting license and your hunter ed if you are required by age,” said Lewis.

Without proper documentation, Lewis says they will receive a citation and then that charge is dismissed by the courts upon taking the course.

But the biggest thing they want to stress to hunters as the season nears, is safety.

“Worse-case scenario for a game warden is to get a call as far as a hunter getting shot or killed. We just always want to avoid that, just tell people to be safe. At all costs, avoid alcoholic beverages or possibly narcotics,” said Lewis.