Quick Quack Car Wash donates over $20,000 to local nonprofit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Quick Quack Car Wash presented a $23,656 check on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to Snack Pak 4 Kids after their 12 Days of Giving Campaign.

Quick Quack in Amarillo collected donations at all their locations and partnered with Snack Pak 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides students with nutritious food over the weekend so they can succeed in school, Quick Quack explained.

According to Quick Quack, the organization matched $217,461 from their holiday campaign and donated a total of $434,922 to local nonprofits in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. The annual campaign supports local nonprofits by “collecting items of need during the holiday season to fulfill their mission of changing lives for the better,” Quick Quack stated.

“To date, this is the most money we’ve raised during our 12 Days of Giving ,” said Amaris Garcia, Director of Marketing & Public Relations at Quick Quack Car Wash. It is heartwarming and inspiring to hear of all the good these nonprofits will do with the dollars collected by customers and matched by Quick Quack. Its the best way to kick off the holiday week.”