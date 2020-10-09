Purple cut-outs representing domestic violence victims displayed at Moore County Courthouse

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”Even if it’s not happening in your home, it’s real and it’s happening,” said KC Stuart, Safe Place Inc. Program Director.

Safe Place Inc. is a shelter that provides many forms of assistance to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

“174 women were killed from some type of domestic violence incident from their partner and actually 32 men also lost their life to that. 290 children lost their parents in 2018. It’s very sad,” said Stuart.

“When you hear the numbers it’s just a stark reminder that people are going through real things in their homes and battling real things, violence is real,” said Chris Fobbs, Safe Place Inc. Executive Director.

To make it real, Safe Place has put out purple cutouts in front of the Moore County Courthouse in Dumas, which represents the women and men that have lost their life to domestic violence.

“It’s almost a silent way to display justice for them. These are victims that have lost their life to domestic violence and putting them here represents that your story is being heard,” said Fobbs.

For Fobbs, domestic violence is an issue that hits close to home.

“I grew up in a family as a very young child where domestic violence was a real thing in the home and seeing some of the things that my mother had been through. For me, it’s a stark reminder that without help and I believe without God, one of these could represent somebody in my family,” said Fobbs.

If you or someone you would know is experiencing domestic violence, Safe Place Inc. has a 24-hour crisis hotline. For more information, click here: https://www.safeplaceinc.org/