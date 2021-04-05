Public meeting set for Summer Street Maintenance Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Summer Street Maintenance program is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Amarillo Public Library/Southwest Branch, 6801 SW. 45th Ave.

The City said the meeting will be hosted by the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department

Residents will be provided with an overview of the Summer Street Maintenance Program and staff will be available to answer questions said the City.

For detailed information on the Summer Street Maintenance Program, including dates, times, locations and Frequently Asked Questions the COA provided a website.