Public meeting set for Summer Street Maintenance Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Summer Street Maintenance program is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Amarillo Public Library/Southwest Branch, 6801 SW. 45th Ave.
The City said the meeting will be hosted by the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department
Residents will be provided with an overview of the Summer Street Maintenance Program and staff will be available to answer questions said the City.
For detailed information on the Summer Street Maintenance Program, including dates, times, locations and Frequently Asked Questions the COA provided a website.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Georgia restaurant owner offers vandal a job rather than press charges
- Ariana Grande announced as new coach joining “The Voice” as battle rounds continue
- SW 81st Ave at both Coulter and Loop 335 blocked due to a gas leak
- Sheriff warns people to stop coming to ghost town shown in TikTok video
- Teachers wanted to help young asylum-seekers in California