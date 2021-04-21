Public meeting scheduled for Arden Road project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A public meeting for the Arden Road Paving, Drainage and Potable Water Construction project is scheduled for Thursday (April 22) at 6 p.m. at the City of Amarillo (COA) Simms Building, 808 S. Buchanan St. The meeting will be hosted by the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department.
The City of Amarillo said that staff will provide an overview of project improvements and answer questions.
For more information, call the COA Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department at 806-378-9334.
