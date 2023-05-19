AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the ‘Regional Accelerator and New Growth Engine’ (RANGE) the launch of ‘The Range’ will lay the framework for Amarillo to become a world leader in facilitating research, developing programs and creating technology that addresses present and future challenges in the beef, dairy and crop production industries. Executive Director for ‘The Range’ Matt Garner explained why ‘The Range’ project decided to launch in Amarillo.

“We’re unique to the world and that we have the largest concentration of bovine production in the world. And it would only make sense right for us to try to innovate where the production is,” said Garner.

Bob Geolas, ‘The Range’ senior advisor said that he was drawn to this project due to growing up in a rural community in North Carolina and said that he understands looking for economic opportunities in places like Amarillo.

“Great place of innovation, like ‘The Range’ are built on partnerships. So, the relationship between ‘The Range’ and WT and Amarillo College and Texas Tech will be about linking their research the talent of their students, combining it with industry and creating whole new economic opportunities and job creation,” said Geolas.

Vice president of ‘The Range’ Laura Street talked about one of the biggest challenges that ‘The Range’ is currently facing.

“At this particular point it is getting everyone to think that we can do something far bigger and better than what we have. And we are today. And to think about the future of food production, and how that needs to change. Because our world is changing so fast around us, we want to be part of that conversation,” said Street.

Street said that the community needs to start thinking beyond Amarillo and the Panhandle because if not we are going to be at a standstill. She added that together Amarillo can become more efficient, effective and can create an ecosystem of innovation.