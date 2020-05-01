Public House among restaurants opening their doors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Under the green light of the Governor, some local restaurants are deciding to reopen under limited capacity.

Public House is just one of the restaurants doing just that. They re-opened at 5 p.m. today, and they are trying to do so in a safe manner for their staff and guests.

Jay Brent, Owner of Public House, said, “This is just a good way for us to kinda step back into things, to see how its gonna work. You know if we don’t feel like we can do this safely and you know, then we’ll step back and go back to the take out and the curbside and all those things.”

For a list of restaurants that are reopening, and which restaurants are only offering to-go services you can click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: