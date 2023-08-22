AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department provides a number of services to the community in an effort to provide equitable health to everyone.

APHD provides services to everyone including those who are uninsured and underinsured. They also offer immunization clinics for adults and children.

Director of Public Health, Casie Stoughton, said the department saw 843 patients getting ready to go back to school.

“We offer immunizations for kiddos who have Medicaid, kids who have no health insurance and kids who are underinsured, meaning their insurance doesn’t pay for vaccines,” said Stoughton.

Stoughton continued, “we see adults with no health insurance and adults who are underinsured, you know their insurance doesn’t pay for vaccines, which is really nice for adults who are going back to school or maybe going through the immigration process.”

The public health department also provides clinics for tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases.

“We’re able to test and treat for any of the STDs,” explained Stoughton. “That again is open to anyone here in our community. It’s about $20 for both testing and treatment.”

APHD has a Safe Kids team and Safe Mom class. The programs provide education classes and provides car seats and cribs to families in need. APHD has trained staff who teach individuals how to properly install car seats.

The public health department is also home to the communicable diseases and epidemiology teams. According to Stoughton, there are 88 notifiable conditions in Texas.

“If anyone in Potter or Randall County is diagnosed with one of those conditions like salmonella, or pertussis, or chicken pox, that is reported to the Public Health Department,” said Stoughton. “Then we will call and follow up with that individual to make sure that they’ve been treated appropriately, or if they need to be connected back to their health care provider for treatment, or if their family members need treatment, then we can help facilitate that.”

According to Stoughton they also identify patterns of outbreak in the community, look for trends and work closely with other city departments to prevent public illnesses.

Stoughton shared the purpose of the public health department is not to replace primary care providers or act as urgent care, instead, they want to support the community by offering support services.

“Anytime that we have an opportunity to be out in the community, we love to do that,” said Stoughton. “We have a really incredible outreach team, we have a mobile clinic, as you might have seen it out in the community, it’s got our logo on it and it’s really a neat tool that we have.”

APHD is also focused on prevention through its RESET program.

“Our reset team, they do nutrition and exercise classes, to help reduce kind of the risk of chronic diseases like obesity, cholesterol,” said Stoughton. “Some of those chronic diseases that makes the work in the medical community easier and better.”

Stoughton added that the public health department is focused on the community as a whole and having a healthy community.

“Our goal is to make sure that we’re slowing the spread of disease in our community, and we’re providing a very healthy population so that vaccine-preventable diseases are tamped down here in our community,” said Stoughton. “So that we have a healthy community and that makes for a better environment for everyone to live and thrive.”