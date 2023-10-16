AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission’s Dispute Resolution Center will celebrate Conflict Resolution Day on Thursday with a networking event.

The celebration, according to officials, will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the board room at PRPC, located at 415 SW eighth, giving attendees the chance to learn more about the center’s resources. Refreshments will also be available.

“It is important for the community to be aware that this valuable resource exists in the Texas Panhandle,” said Program Coordinator for the Dispute Resolution Center Jerri Glover. “We provide services to help community members resolve conflicts in all areas of their life whether personal, professional or neighborhood disputes.”

Conflict Resolution Day was established in 2005 by the Association for Conflict Resolution. The day takes place during the American Bar Association Mediation Week and both events aim to “make others aware that there are peaceful and effective ways to resolve conflict,” officials noted.

For more information contact Jerri Glover at 806-372-3381.