Protesters stand in front of the Amarillo Police Department to protest police brutality

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hundreds lined up in front of the Amarillo Police Department, prepared to march for equality, and to remember the life of George Floyd.

The organizer of the event happened to be a 15 year old named Meesha Westmoreland

“It’s a problem and my black brothers and sisters should not have to go through this every day,” Westmoreland stated.

Protesters carried signs with messages that expressed their feelings of oppression and solidarity, as they walked from Downtown Amarillo to Memorial Park at Amarillo College.

“We are coming together as one. We want to make a difference, not just in an ethnicity thing but also a humanity level,” Tamika Williams, a protester at the event explained.

“We’re trying to spark awareness and get our community together to really see that this is a problem and cause some change,” Westmoreland said.

Protesters expect change, such as understanding and unity with not only police officers but the community as a whole.

More from MyHighPlains.com:



