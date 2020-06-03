Protesters and ‘Amarillo Patriots’ come together to discuss video of them praying together

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A video circulating of bikers praying with protesters at the Amarillo march on Sunday, May 31, has been viewed almost 7,000 times.

According to the owner of Scooterz Bar and Grill, that video has lead to his receiving threats against his business and life.

KAMR Local Four’s Crystal Martinez was the only reporter there today as the owner and some of Sunday’s protesters came together to have a conversation and clear up what that video was about.

As the news of the Black Lives Matters protest spread, some worried the violence seen around the country could happen in Amarillo.

Some protesters said they were worried they would be met by people who did not share their same views.

Several people stood in front of businesses armed with guns during the march.

Skooterz owner, Dwaine Munsell, said he wanted to make sure no business on 6th Street was damaged.

What some thought might end in a fight actually turned into a productive conversation between the two groups. Then both groups began to pray together.

“The unification at the end of this. These gentlemen here we all banned together and they wanted to pray and some of the people we had in our group joined in on that, and I thought that was pretty powerful,” Dwaine Munsell, stated.

After the prayer, both groups joined together, and some even went on to join the protesters.

“Once you started to travel up here you see that things were fixed with communication and you could look at the parking lot out here at Scooterz and there was not one gun. Josh jumped out the car, Dwaine jumped out the car and said look put all those guns up we don’t need that, we just witnessed it so lets be with them,” Julian Reese, NAACP member stated.

Both groups said they have received threats from people over social media. Today, both said the ones making those threats are , quote “part of the problem.”

Here is a link to that full discussion.

More from MyHighPlains.com: