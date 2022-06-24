AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo saw protests Friday evening against the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Abortion rights protestors met in from of Representative Ronny Jackson’s office and marched around downtown ending at city hall.

“Here in Amarillo, there are people who care about this a lot and where going to show action. I mean I don’t know how much we can affect but you’re going to see us regularly. You’re going to see everywhere, you’re going to see our signal and your going to see us around. Cause this is only the first and many long series. We’re going to redress our government.” said activist Jamie Lyons.

Organizers said that while they can not directly change the supreme court decision, they can show leaders that the fight has just begun.