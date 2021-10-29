Prosecution responds after Reagor’s defense team makes motion to interview jurors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The prosecution team from the recent Bart Reagor Jury Trial has responded to the motion recently made by the defense, a motion which requests Reagor’s counsel have the ability to interview the jurors who participated in the trial.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the trial ended Oct. 15 with a 12-person jury convicting Reagor of one count of making false statements to a bank while finding him not guilty for two counts of bank fraud.

Reagor’s defense made this motion, questioning if the jury received “extraneous prejudicial information” during the deliberation, coming after the jury brought a series of notes to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the federal judge overseeing Reagor’s trial, stating that they were “deadlocked.” Kacsmaryk then invoked an Allen Charge, urging the jury that they had a “duty to agree on a verdict.” Two hours after this charge was read, the jury reached its verdict in the case.

“Notably, the verdicts are factually irreconcilable, the jury determining that while the Defendant (Reagor) was guilty of submitting a false statement to a financial institution, he was not guilty of bank fraud,” the documents from the initial motion read. “Clearly, had Reagor been actually guilty of submitting a false statement to a financial institution, the bank fraud convictions would have logically followed.”

In the prosecution’s response, the government states that they believe the court should deny the defense’s motion, stating that Reagor’s allegations “fail to meet the requisite evidentiary threshold for a post-verdict interview of the jurors,” according to court documents. The prosecution also highlights that federal courts have “generally disfavored post-verdict interviewing of jurors.”

Officials with the prosecution claim in the documents that the motion is not supported by any testimony, being a “fishing expedition” into the jury’s deliberations to overturn the verdict.

“Here, Reagor fails to offer any testimony or affidavits supporting a claim of extraneous prejudicial information or an improper outside influence,” the documents read. “Rather, he argues that the timing of the jury’s notes and the Allen charge suggest extraneous prejudicial information or an improper outside influence – mere supposition on his part.”

Officials with Amarillo Federal Court stated earlier this month that Reagor is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022, and faces up to 30 years in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice.

