Prosecution continues push for Reagor forfeiture judgment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the prosecution continued to urge the Court to enter a forfeiture money judgment after Reagor-Dykes Auto Group co-founder Bart Reagor was convicted of making false statements to a bank by a jury in October 2021.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this response from the prosecution is the newest in a long line of documents from both the prosecution and the defense surrounding the forfeiture, a request initially made by the prosecution’s team on Nov. 2, 2021. The prosecution is requesting that Reagor forfeit $1,760,000 obtained directly or indirectly as a result of the false statement to a bank that led to his guilty verdict, the amount of the loan agreement between the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group and the International Bank of Commerce (IBC). Reagor was convicted of intentionally lying to the IBC, using $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan for personal gain after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the auto group.

“The notice also advised Reagor that the forfeiture could take the form of a forfeiture ‘money’ judgment, in addition to a specific property forfeiture of $950,951.18 seized from a bank account belonging to Reagor,” the documents outlining the prosecution’s initial motion read.

After this initial motion, officials from the defense responded in late November 2021, citing numerous federal rules of criminal procedures, stating their belief that the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proof for the forfeiture. They also stated that they believe the fine is excessive, saying “the restitution sought by the government is nearly twice (the amount) authorized by statute.”

In new documents, released earlier this month, officials with the prosecution team reiterated that the amount a judgment comes to “is based on the offender’s ill-gotten gains, whether spent or not.” Officials also referenced numerous portions of testimony that stated that Reagor intended to take a portion of the working capital loan for his own personal use, something if officials from IBC knew, they would not have given him the loan. Officials also referenced Reagor’s own words regarding “OPM (‘other people’s money;)” and using other people’s money to increase his net worth, a clip presented to the jury during October’s trial.

“Defendant’s crime has caused extensive harm not only to IBC but also to other financial institutions,” the court documents read. “And his crime also involved his partner and his employees, resulting in criminal convictions for several… Defendant’s conduct was exceptionally harmful and supports full forfeiture.”

As of Monday (Jan. 17), there has not been a response from the Court on the forfeiture ruling. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. March 10 in Amarillo Federal Court.