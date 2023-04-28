AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hiking is a great way to get moving, burn calories and connect with nature, but without the necessary precautions, it can present its own set of hazards.

“Some of the most common things that we see while people are out hiking is ankle sprains, blisters and insect bites, that’s usually what we encounter most often,” said Brian Kendall, M.D., Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Proper preparation before hitting the trails is key to preventing mistakes and injuries.

“Think not wearing proper equipment, so not having proper footwear, not knowing the trail that they’re going to be going on, and the difficulty level that that trail is going to be, becoming dehydrated, making sure that your shoes are broken in that you have the physical ability to do everything that’s necessary,” Kendall explained.

Dr. Kendall says having basic first aid knowledge is helpful and can be accessed by a simple online class or even a YouTube video.

“Things like lots of gauze bandages and ace wraps, you can use those for a lot of different things like making a sling or bandaging up a wound, or, you know helping to splint an ankle or a knee,” said Kendall. “I also have all sorts of different anti nausea medicine or anti itching medicine, or cream, things for headaches and those types of things as well.”

Just as important, be sure to bring plenty of sunscreen, water and fluids.

“It’s very important to stay hydrated while you’re on a hike and preparing for that hike by being hydrated prior to your hike as well, mainly because that’s what helps your body function at its peak performance,” detailed Kendall. “If you’re dehydrated, your brain isn’t gonna be able to function as well, your heart won’t be able to function as well, your kidneys won’t function as well. And that’s going to decrease your physical performance on the hike.”

It’s all in the preparing which is helpful to avoid potential disaster later.