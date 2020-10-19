Prop A will not increase taxes the amount Save Amarillo, Alex Fairly Claim, says Build Amarillo

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Following the release of ads regarding Prop A, Build Amarillo says it’s working to ensure voters have the correct information as the area heads into the second week of early voting.

Build Amarillo is responding to the series of information released in a video posted on social media by Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly, in T.V. spots allegedly paid for by Save Amarillo PAC and on billboards owned by Randy Burkett.

“All of these outlets have incorrect information relating to the percentage increase the bond’s

passage would result in,” Build Amarillo PAC Board Member Jason Herrick said. “Regardless of

how you look at it, you can’t get to the number they are using.”

Build Amarillo PAC sent an email to all area media this past weekend asking them to pull the

spots down until they are corrected.

Build Amarillo also started running a rebuttal spot that explains the tax impact residents would

see, which is an increase of around $130, or $11 a month, for a home with a value of $100,000. Looking at the tax bill, that would be an increase of 5-6 percent depending on where a voter lives.

“It’s bad enough that their message is extremely misleading, but to be factually incorrect as well

is very troublesome,” Herrick added. “We continue to ask voters to get the facts before voting,

this is too important to our community.”

Build Amarillo says that those wanting to see the exact increase to expect can use the tax calculator on its website.

“We’re trying to stick to the facts, and be as open and transparent as possible,” Herrick said. “It’s what the voters deserve.”

Early voting continues until Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

