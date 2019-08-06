‘Project Build Borger’ aims to revitalize downtown

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For a year and a half now, Project Build Borger has consisted of local business owners, city officials and residents meeting up once a month to figure out new ways to bring energy to their city.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can to get people excited, get excited about Borger because there’s a lot of character in this town, there’s a lot of history,” said Jesse Heredia, Project Build Borger Vice President.

Which was refreshing for Heredia who owns Jesse’s Pizza in Borger.

“For the longest time, I felt like I was the only one that cared. Then I found a group of individuals that are like we get it, we want to do the same thing, let’s get together,” said Heredia.

Some of their ideas have included mixers after where local owners and residents can get to know each other a little better. There are also other festivities as well.

“We have a hometown Christmas event every year that we’ve started just to keep people downtown. Keep the money here locally to support the local business owners that are here and just give them a fun, enjoyable experience here in town,” said Chris Prock, Project Build Borger Treasurer.

According to Prock, over half the people that work in Borger, don’t live there. Which is something Project Build Borger hopes to change as a team.

“A lot of people working together to do one common goal is a lot easier than trying to do one big thing, so it’s really reassuring that we have some vision-minded people in this community that want to improve the community and improve the services to the citizens,” said Prock.

“I was born and raised here and I just want other people to get as excited about it as I am,” said Heredia.

For more information about Project Build Borger: https://www.facebook.com/projectbuildborger/