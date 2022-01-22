Pro-Life supporters attend Diocese of Amarillo’s Mass and Walk for Life

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On the morning of Saturday, Jan. 22, pro-life supporters attended the annual Mass and Walk for Life, organized by The Diocese of Amarillo.

The theme chosen for this year’s event was “Mass and Walk St. Joseph, defender of life, pray for us.” Organizers said activities began with a Diocesan Respect Life Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Marys Cathedral, which was celebrated by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek and priests of the diocese.

After the mass, the Walk for Life began with prayer and procession to 15th and Taylor where participants joined the Rosary for Life, Marriage, and Family praying at Sanborn Park.

“Since the Supreme Court legalized abortion under the Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton decisions, millions of innocent children have been killed and millions of women and families have been wounded by abortion,” said Schulte. “We invite everyone throughout the Diocese of Amarillo to attend Mass and then participate in the Walk for Life to pray and show that we will not forget every person that has been hurt by abortion.”

For more information about the annual Respect Life Mass and Walk and all ministries offered by the Family Life Office, you can call the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 806 414 1059 or email familylife@dioama.org.