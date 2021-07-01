PREVIEW: The return of Canyon’s 4th of July Independence Day Celebration

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Preparations are in full swing in Canyon as the city’s 4th of July Independence Day Celebration is set to kick off Saturday, July 3.

The celebration was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But event organizers are ready to get back into the swing of things this year.

“We’re excited in Canyon because missing the 4th of July last year was a big deal for everybody, and it was a big deal here in Canyon, Texas,” said Jon Behrens, Canyon’s assistant city manager. “We’re excited that we’re back to have another Fourth of July and we think it’s going to be a boon.”

Behrens said they are anticipating 50,000 people in town for the festivities.

Roger Remlinger, the executive director at the Canyon Chamber of Commerce, said it is not a great day just for the local economy but also for the community.

“Just to get back to some normalcy and get to gather and celebrate the Fourth of July, it’s just an awesome, awesome thing,” said Remlinger. “It’s been a very long year. A lot of groups haven’t been able to do these kinds of things. So we’re really excited to get back in the game, you might say, and really enjoy the 4th of July.”

Which will help them recover from no celebration in 2020.

“It’s a fundraising event for us. Everything that we normally get, we try to put back as much as we can in the community or the next event. So a year without fundraising was tough on us,” said Remlinger. “So being the first major fundraising event of the year for us, man, it’s going to help out quite a bit.”

The celebration will also draw a sizeable crowd.

‘We anticipate having 50,000 people, you know, in our town, which means about 35,000 guests coming into town with our 16,000 residents and all participating in what’s going on,” said Behrens.

“Every year I see the parade and I’m like, ‘Look at all these people.’ We’ve had estimates done throughout the years as high as 50,000 [people]. I would say no less than 30. Just that’s the whole day coming through Canyon,” said Remlinger. “I hope it brings some joy and excitement to our community in the surrounding communities.”

Due to recent rainfall, this year’s fireworks show has been moved from Conner Park to Happy State Bank Stadium’s southern parking lot.

Remlinger said because the show is on Canyon ISD property, no alcohol will be allowed.

Below is a rundown of what is happening on Saturday in Canyon:

Canyon Lions Club Pancake Breakfast:

7 a.m.

Cole Community Center

$5

Pancakes, sausage, and coffee and juice.

Fair on the Square:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Canyon Square

More than 100 vendors, food trucks and activities.

For more information on the Fair on the Square, click HERE.

4th of July Independence Day Parade:

10 a.m.

Starts at the First United Bank Center

Travels west down 4th Ave. past the Downtown Square.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Aloha, Canyon!” For a map of the parade route and for more information on the parade, click HERE.

Live Music and More:

6 p.m.

Happy State Bank Stadium

Performances by Noah Jenda.

Fireworks: