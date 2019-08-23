Preview party for March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight was the VIP preview party for the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction and Grand Gala, which works to raise money to help moms and babies in our area.

Tonight’s party for featured food by some of the best chefs in our area, drinks from Reed Beverage, and plenty of fun with Meaghan Collier and Andy Justus emceeing the event, and it’s all for a good cause.

Stephanie price/ march of dimes committee member

“This event is all about helping children and helping babies and making sure that we raise enough money so that research can be done, that prematurity is no longer a problem for kids and we can have great advances in medical care that really help save babies’ lives,” said March of Dimes committee member Stephanie Price.

KAMR Local 4 General Manager Brandy Sanchez is the event chair for the event.

The full Signature Chef’s Gala is September 21.