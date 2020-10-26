WATCH LIVE: ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear | Following the Curve’ special report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday at 6 p.m., we will be hosting a special that discusses coronavirus and all that has been affected by the pandemic.

“Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Following the Curve” will be hosted by Jackie Kingston and Andy Justus.

During the forum, we will be able to hear from local health officials and city leaders about the impact COVID-19 has had on our area.

Additionally, the forum will touch on ways that the community can reduce the spread of the virus.

Joining us tonight is Infectious Disease Specialist at Texas TechUniversity Health Sciences Center, Dr. Scott Milton, Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, and BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, and more.

During last week’s city covid update, Dr. Weis stated how Northwest has begun diving into their internal surge plan.

Northwest is not the only hospital in the area that is having to try and expand their resources, due to COVID-19.

Some of the topics that will be discussed during today’s special will include: What will it take for businesses to be able to return to normal capacity and how much strain is the current spike in cases putting on our local hospitals?

The special airs in place of KAMR Local 4 News at 6:00. It can also be seen on Fox 14 and will be livestreamed on this story.

More from MyHighPlains.com: