Preventing underage drinking and driving in the panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Underage drinking and impaired driving is a problem plaguing national, state, and local law enforcement.

Local law enforcement, along with TxDOT, and Texans Standing Tall held a regional community forum to discuss how to prevent underage drinking and driving here in the panhandle.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, there has been one fatal accident this year caused by a minor in Randall and Potter Counties. Officials say that while it is only one, it's still one too many.

"It's ridiculous, they're not even supposed to be drinking yet. They're not even supposed to be drinking," said TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist, Laviza Matthews.

Texans Standing Tall is a statewide non-profit that partners with communities to try and reduce alcohol and drug use in area youth. CEO Nicole Holt said one of the contributing factors to underage drinking and driving is ease of access.

"For young people, alcohol is the substance they choose to use the most, by far and away more than any other drug. It's the easiest for them to get. They mostly get it from friends and at parties," said Holt.

APD said there have been 13 fatal wrecks and 80 DUI accidents in Potter and Randall Counties so far this year. Holt said that is upsetting because these accidents could have been prevented.

"If we employ these strategies that the research says works, that the strategies says work, we can make a difference and continue to make a difference as we have been doing," said Holt.

One of those in attendance was Crystal Tipton. Tipton's husband and two stepchildren were killed, and her step-daughter severely injured in what the Texas Department of Public Safety believed to be an alcohol-involved car crash, which is still under investigation.

"I'm hoping to be their voice and hopefully prevent this from happening to other families," said Tipton.

Tipton told us there is one other message she hopes people will take away from the forum.

"It leaves heartache. An unexplainable heartache on the families left behind," said Tipton.

APD also said from January of last year to May of this year, 22.5 percent of the DWI cases that were filed were repeat offenders.