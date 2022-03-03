WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of President Joe Biden recently announced that more than 110 teachers across the country, including one from Cactus and another from Clovis, New Mexico, have been honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

According to a news release, Lori Garrett, a science teacher at Cactus Elementary School in Cactus, and Silvia Miranda, a math teacher at Mesa Elementary School in Clovis, were recently honored with the award. The awards honor teachers across the country who help students in science and math subjects, as well as the overall STEM field.





The first awards were given out in 1983, being the highest award kindergarten through 12th-grade math and science teachers can receive. This year, the awards were given out to kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers.

The release states that nominees first complete a “rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments.” Then, a panel of mathematicians, scientists and educators go through the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” Biden said in the release. “The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us – a world of possibilities.”

For a full list of honorees, visit the White House’s website.