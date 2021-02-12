Prepped and ready: TxDOT focused on road safety during wet, wintery weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it is gearing up to keep roadways safe this weekend.
TxDOT said it will begin preparing and treating roads that affect interstate travel or that are considered high risk areas, such as highways.
TxDOT is urging drivers not to travel unless it is necessary.
However, if you do go out, TxDOT said, reduce your speed and drive with caution. Roads can be slick and harder to navigate.
