Prepped and ready: TxDOT focused on road safety during wet, wintery weekend

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Texas DPS Logo (Version 3) - 720-54787063

Via Texas Department of Public Safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it is gearing up to keep roadways safe this weekend.

TxDOT said it will begin preparing and treating roads that affect interstate travel or that are considered high risk areas, such as highways.

TxDOT is urging drivers not to travel unless it is necessary.

However, if you do go out, TxDOT said, reduce your speed and drive with caution. Roads can be slick and harder to navigate.

For all of the latest winter weather coverage, visit myhighplains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss