Preparing to offer a third round of Paycheck Protection Program loans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo National Bank has announced that they will soon be ready to offer another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

This will be as soon as the Treasury and SBA release new guidance on the modified program.

Third third round of PPP funding is a result of the recent relief bill signed by President Trump.

In a press release, Amarillo National Bank said that they expect these funds to be available on January 8th or shortly thereafter.

The final rules for this third round of PPP loans have not yet been fully established. However, Amarillo National Bank said they are aware of a few major differences.

Some of those differences include: To qualify, a business must have less than 300 employees and show a reduction in revenue of 25% in any quarter this year.

Additional industries including nonprofits will be allowed in this new round of funding, with a focus on smaller businesses and those serving low-income area.

Additionally, the loans are capped at $2,000,000.

Amarillo National Bank President, William Ware, also explained why the Paycheck Protection Program is so unique.

“These are initially loans from the U.S. Government that can be forgiven one-hundred percent, if you follow the guidelines and you meet the criteria. So that’s why we’re encouraging people that need it the most to get it, because it literally turns into a grant if you meet the criteria,” said Ware.

Also according to Amarillo National Bank’s press release, earlier this year, ANB approved $478 million in loans to 2,200 small businesses in the panhandle and downstate markets saving over 40,000 jobs. The majority of the loans went to businesses with less than 50 employees and with average loan amount of $171,000.

For updates or further information about the third round of PPP loans, that can be found at their website.

Additionally, Ware welcomes everyone interested in applying or wanting further information to call Amarillo National Bank.