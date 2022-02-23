AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the job market expands in the Amarillo area, some job leaders are saying there are many positions people with disabilities can fill.

“The employers are looking for abilities than a disability. They are looking for individuals that can do that job. Individuals with disabilities are oftentimes more loyal and have more specific skills, so it’s not that they seek out individuals with a disability, they just find individuals with the right ability and that’s what employers are looking for,” said Trent Morris, director of Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

Brad Thompson is the supervisor director of counseling at the Turn Center and he said providing equal opportunities to those with disabilities shows others the possibilities.

“If I’m a parent of a young child with special needs and I’ve been told over and over how limited his future is or her future might look like because they have a disability and yet everywhere I go I see a person doing meaningful work in this workplace and that workplace, maybe it tells me it’s not as limited as I thought and that inspires me,” said Thompson

Regan Hall, the director of clinical services at the Turn Center added they are helping to prepare kids for today and for the future when they do enter the workforce.

“So we are working on fine motor skills, gross motor skills, speech, and language articulation skills all those things. We are really excited now to have more space and an apartment to offer a functional living group. We are going to bring kids in that our older, middle school to high school age on work on this independent living skills that they will need at home or out in the workplace that will make them successful,” said Hall.

There’s training at West Texas A&M University through ‘Where The Learning Continues‘. It helps people with intellectual disabilities develop academic and social skills. Plus, they’re offered paid internships on campus through Aramark and SSC.

“Everybody deserves to experience college and so this program is one of those aspects for our students that may not be able to apply and can still come to the university and enjoy college life, meet new people, see their peers that they graduate with. It’s just a great opportunity for our community to come together,” said Andrea Porter, director of Extended Studies at WTAMU.

Back at the Turn Center, they are leading by example. They recently hired two people with disabilities.

“They bring a sense of joy and happiness that is really invaluable and I would really like to tell employers to take the chance, take the time and do it,” said Hall.

If you would like to find out more about the Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services for those with disabilities, you can find that link here or call 512-936-6400.