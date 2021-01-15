Pre-registration opens for AmTech Career Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the school, students can now pre-register for AmTech Career Academy, Amarillo ISD’s career and technical education high school opening to students in the fall of 2021.

Students are required to complete the pre-registration form, even if they may not be attending courses at AmTech their freshman year of high school.

According to the school, AmTech offers 30 educational pathways across nine different schools, including animal science; architecture, construction and manufacturing; business, marketing and finance; culinary arts; law and public service; medical arts; media arts; STEM and IT and transportation.

“Many pathways available at AmTech require preparatory course work at a student’s home campus before he or she attends AmTech.” said the school’s announcement. “For example, students interested in pursuing a career in culinary arts will take courses at their home campuses freshman and sophomore year before taking Advanced Culinary Arts their junior year at AmTech. “

The Academy said by completing the pre-registration form, it is able to keep into contact with and prepare for a student’s eventual arrival. A link to this form, along with a frequently asked questions page, can be found here.

For additional questions about AmTech’s Schools and Pathways, visit amtech.amaisd.org or contact Jay Barrett, Tiffany Hooker, or Lee Jurajda at 806-326-2800.