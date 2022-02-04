AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This coming Monday, the open pre-application enrollment period ends for the Amarillo Housing Authority (AHA) Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Waitlist Lottery.

“Some folks have to make decisions between buying for their rent or buying food or putting gas in the car or getting their kids clothes and things like that,” said Jason Riddlespurger, director of community development for the City of Amarillo.

Riddlespurger said the Housing Choice Voucher Program previously known as HUD housing or Section 8 Housing is housing assistance and rental assistance for people that are low to moderate-income.

“It’s a game-changer for people that are really struggling. Maybe 50 to 80% of their salary is going of, what they have coming in is going to paying rent and so that’s a real struggle for them. For people that just want to eat and feed their kids, this is a really great program,” said Riddlespurger.

He said the program will pay upwards of 70% or even more of cost depending on income.

Riddlespurger said in just a week’s time hundreds of people have signed up for the program.

“At the rate, we are going at right now, in little over a week into this we are already over a thousand folks on the list and I expect by the time we hit Monday, I will expect we will have two thousand,” added Riddlespurger.

The final waitlist will be determined using a random lottery.

And Riddlespurger said they are ready to start helping people the day after that final waitlist is determined.

“Come Tuesday, after the list closes on Monday, the list will be generated from one to however many we have that put in for the list, it randomly generates one to however many is on there and we will begin to pull that first group probably Tuesday,” said Riddlespurger.

Households that make the final waitlist will be notified of status.

Applications chosen during the lottery will be randomly assigned applicant position numbers and ranked using the following preferences: residency within the Amarillo city limits, homelessness, and families with children under the age of 18.

Households not selected in the lottery may reapply when the waitlist pre-application period reopens.

Pre-applications for HCVP will be accepted online only at: waitlistcheck.com/TX1024.