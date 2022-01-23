Pre-application for Amarillo Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list lottery begins Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The pre-application enrollment process for the Amarillo Housing Authority (AHA) Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) Waitlist Lottery begins Monday.

HCVP (previously known as Section 8) provides rental assistance for low-income families.

The open pre-application enrollment period begins Monday at 9 AM and ends February 7th at 5 PM. Pre-applications for HCVP will be accepted online only at: waitlistcheck.com/TX1024

All applicants have an equal opportunity of being selected while complying with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) standards.

Submission of a pre-application does not guarantee placement. Only one pre-application per family will be accepted. Paper applications will not be distributed or accepted. The final waitlist will be determined using a random lottery. Applicants not selected in this lottery will not move forward in the process and will be notified of status. Households that make the final waitlist will also be notified of status. Waitlist lottery results are final and not subject to appeal. Households not selected may reapply when the waitlist pre-application period reopens.

Applications chosen during the lottery will be randomly assigned applicant position numbers and ranked using the following preferences: residency within the Amarillo city limits, homelessness, and families with children under the age of 18. These are local preferences and applicants will be required to provide documentation for any preference applied. Individuals with a disability can request a reasonable accommodation to participate.

To request a reasonable accommodation or for more information, please contact the City of Amarillo Community Development Department at (806) 378-3098.