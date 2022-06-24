AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fireworks went on sale Friday and officials are cautioning individuals how to stay safe this summer season as they celebrate.

Jeff Justus, community liaison for the Amarillo Fire Department said every year they see face burns, hand burns, and leg burns due to distractions, drinking, or mishandling of fireworks.

“This time of year, we see a lot of hand injuries, burns on the hand. People tend to light the firework and throw it at the last second or things like that. We see a lot of injuries when it comes to fireworks. Hand burns, face burns, leg burns,” said Justus.

He added that to never allow kids to set off fireworks unattended and have water nearby.

Judge Nancy Tanner said that Potter County’s burn ban was reinstated and that the county has set in place a fireworks ban that could last until July 5.

“The fireworks ban only bans the sale of anything with sticks and fins. So anything you put in a bottle and light up to shoot off, you can’t sell them, you can’t possess them in Potter County. You can still buy firecrackers, sparklers, and everything else, but anything that flys you can not buy,” said Judge Tanner.

She said these bans are in place to help keep those in the county safe.

“That is why there is a law against it and we hope that they abide by that law and not start someone’s land on fire and alleviate any process of having to go out and put the fires out it’s a no-brainer for me to think that if you don’t buy the stuff, you won’t pop it,” said Judge Tanner.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks has been lifted in Randall County.

Additionally, officials from the City of Amarillo reminded residents that fireworks are unsafe and illegal to possess, sell or shoot fireworks within the city limits of Amarillo even on private property and violators can face a fine of up to $2,000.

Justus added one reason they ask for people to not set fireworks off in the city limits is that it disturbs individuals, upsets pets, and can affect veterans with PTSD.