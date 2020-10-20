PPHM’s Panhandle Prohibition Exhibit offers a step back in time to the roaring 20’s

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new exhibit at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum takes you back to the 1920’s, during the time of prohibition here on the high plains.

Located on the second floor of the PPHM is the Panhandle Prohibition exhibit, which marks a significant historical time in both the panhandle and all across the country.

“It is the 100th anniversary of the amendment that started prohibition, that made alcohol sales and consumption illegal in the United States. So we thought, it’s the roaring 20’s and it’s such a different way in 2020 but what a way to commemorate the 1920’s than by looking back at the 100th anniversary,” said Stephanie Price, Exhibit Curator.

The exhibit offers visitors stories and facts about prohibition across the country, state and right here in the panhandle.

“A breakup of the bowery district by the Texas Rangers who had to come up here and break up the saloons and gambling halls in what was downtown Amarillo. All the way to the Tascosa bar which was in old Tascosa which is now present day Boys Ranch. I’d always heard the term bathtub gin and through my research learned why it’s called bathroom gin and if you come to the exhibit you can learn that too,” said Price.

Visitors will also get an interactive experience.

“A bartender and a jazz singer will talk to you about their lives and what it was like working back in the 1920’s,” said Price.

What does Price want visitors to gain from the exhibit?

“The Texas panhandle is part of the history of the U.S. and so I think it’s important to see how we fit in and the things that we did differently so I hope people will learn some fun stories and have a good time at our speakeasy,” said Price.

If you’d like to check out the exhibit, Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9-5.

Adult admission is $12.50.