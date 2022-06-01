CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is set to present its new textile exhibit, “Quinceañera Traditions” starting Thursday through February 2023 at the museum.

According to PPHM, the community will experience the “historic and symbolic meaning of the quinceañera,” with the exhibit featuring stories about the tradition and celebrations of the quinceañera. PPHM described a quinceañera as a celebration surrounding a 15-year-old’s journey from girl to woman.

via Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

“PPHM is excited to celebrate the quinceañera and its unique importance to the people of our area.” said Deana Craighead, Curator of Art. “Quinceañera Traditions tells stories from our community and has been met with tremendous enthusiasm. Over these many months of planning, I have been overwhelmed by the people I have met and their incredible openness and generosity. We would especially like to thank our exhibit sponsors Dean Boyd, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Telemundo and Amarillo National Bank. I encourage the public to visit the museum to experience it for themselves.”

PPHM added that the exhibit will open on June 2 with a public viewing available on June 3. To learn more information on summer events at the PPHM visit panhandleplains.org.