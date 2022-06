CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is hosting “Movie on the Lawn” at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The movie for the month of June is”The Princess Bride.”

Popcorn and select concessions will be free. The movie will start at dark. PPHM Store merchandise and candy will be available for purchase. Donates are also welcomed.

Guests are asked to bring their own blanket or chair to sit out on the lawn.

For more information, visit the PPHM website.