CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum said the second Tidings of the Trees event will be on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the museum.

Officials said in a news release, that the event will feature music, food and drink, along with a chance to view and bid on unique Christmas trees created by local artists and businesses.

According to officials, the trees will be made out of unique materials, with creative themes.

A PPHM Christmas pin designed by Kat Luciano and a new pin designed by local artists from Blind Bird Designs will also be available for purchase.