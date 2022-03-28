CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) and Panhandle PBS are set to share a gallery reception, film screening, and panel discussion on the Hereford POW Camp of World War II beginning at 6 p.m. on March 31 at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon, Panhandle PBS announced.

In addition, a viewing of the exhibition “Paradox in a POW Camp”, said Panhandle PBS, will take place in the Alexander Gallery, with the film screening in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at 6:30 p.m., followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m.

According to the Panhandle PBS website, the film “A Cathedral in the Desert: The POWs of Hereford Camp 31,” tells the stories of the Italian POW camp outside of Hereford, “where over 4,000 Italian soldiers were housed from 1942 through 1946,” while exploring the artistic talents of the prisoners who brought their artistry to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Umbarger, painting murals and sculpting figures while enjoying country cooking from the congregants.

The exhibition, Panhandle PBS detailed, will be open to the public through April 23, as it “tells the story of then 20-year old Ann Cockrell who worked at the camp for three years with doctors and military officials, documenting activities within the camp while getting to know many of the Italian prisoners held there.”