AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bank of America cardholders will receive free entry into the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) on February 5 and 6.

The program, known as the Bank of America’s Museums on Us Program, has more than 225 museum’s participating and allows cardholders to visit museums and historical sites for free on the first weekend of every month.

Bank of America explained the educational and creative importance that museums bring to those in their communities, with the PPHM displaying several Texas Panhandle historical exhibits and life stories of settlers.

For more information, visit the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum website.