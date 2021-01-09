Power Ranger Protection Plan helps local comic shop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are a Mighty Morphin’ Power Ranger fan, today was the day to meet the original Green Ranger over at Nomads’ Den, a local comic shop.

Jason David Frank made a stop at the shop today as part of his Power Ranger Protection Program, what he calls his own version of the PPP.

Frank said from the time they started the PPP last year they have done 55 shows and have raised over $100,000 for local shops all over the nation.

Frank said the meet and greets follow COVID-19 guidelines as you have to get a number in advance and be called through an app when it is your time to meet. Masks are required and you must stay six feet apart during the meet and greet.

Frank added many shops he called when he first started the PPP believed it was a prank, but he said he just wanted to do his part to help struggling shops.

“There’s a lot of other people helping on other platforms and a lot of people will come back and ask why are you help comics and again why not help with this or that need, because where I’m from, again you get to escape from reality for a few,” said Frank.

Frank said he plans on continuing this program into the new year.

Damon Seymour, owner of Nomads’ Den said the number of tickets they gave out was outstanding and the shop has been receiving phone calls from all over the country asking about the event.

Frank’s next stop will be tomorrow in Lubbock at Star Comics starting at 2 PM.