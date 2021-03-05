UPDATE: Power outages in Southwest Amarillo impact over 800 customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map, around 32 outages in Southwest Amarillo are impacting over 800 customers.

Xcel’s website states that the power is not expected to return until 1 p.m.

UPDATE: As of 10:41 a.m., the Electric Outage Map shows that all outages in the Amarillo area have been resolved.