UPDATE: Power outages in Amarillo, impacting thousands, resolved

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, six power outages are currently ongoing in the Amarillo area. Over 5,500 customers are currently being impacted as of 8:22 a.m.
According to the map, the estimated restoration time is around 11:20 a.m.
UPDATE: As of 8:36 a.m., the map shows that the outages have been resolved.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
