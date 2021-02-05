UPDATE: Power outages in Amarillo, impacting thousands, resolved

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, six power outages are currently ongoing in the Amarillo area. Over 5,500 customers are currently being impacted as of 8:22 a.m.

According to the map, the estimated restoration time is around 11:20 a.m.

UPDATE: As of 8:36 a.m., the map shows that the outages have been resolved.