Update: As of 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported 219 outages impacted 11,991 customers across the Texas Panhandle.

Update: As of 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported 190 outages impacted 11,968 customers across the Texas Panhandle.

Update: As of 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported 176 outages impacting over 11,740 customers across the Texas Panhandle.

Update: As of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported 206 power outages impacting over 8,300 customers across the Texas Panhandle.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As winter weather continued to impact the High Plains into Tuesday morning, Xcel Energy’s power outage report showed 158 outages across the region as of 6 a.m.

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the outage map showed that around 9,420 customers were being impacted by power outages, with over 87 of those outages impacting Amarillo.

The severe weather across the High Plains resulted in not only multiple power outages going into Tuesday morning, but some schools and businesses delayed their schedules or closed for the day.

For the latest updates on weather, power outages, and other events, check with MyHighPlains.com.