UPDATE: Power outages impact thousands in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Multiple power outages in the area have, according to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, impacted more than 4,000 customers in the High Plains as of 6:57 a.m.
No estimated restoration time is yet noted.
UPDATE: As of 8:06 a.m., over 7,000 customers are noted without power on the Xcel Energy Outage Map.
UPDATE: As of 8:55 a.m., the Xcel Energy Outage Map notes over 15,000 customers without power.
