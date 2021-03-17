UPDATE: Power outages impact thousands in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Multiple power outages in the area have, according to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, impacted more than 4,000 customers in the High Plains as of 6:57 a.m.

No estimated restoration time is yet noted.

UPDATE: As of 8:06 a.m., over 7,000 customers are noted without power on the Xcel Energy Outage Map.

UPDATE: As of 8:55 a.m., the Xcel Energy Outage Map notes over 15,000 customers without power.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

