UPDATE: Power outages impact thousands in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Multiple power outages in the area have, according to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, impacted more than 4,000 customers in the High Plains as of 6:57 a.m.

No estimated restoration time is yet noted.

UPDATE: As of 8:06 a.m., over 7,000 customers are noted without power on the Xcel Energy Outage Map.

UPDATE: As of 8:55 a.m., the Xcel Energy Outage Map notes over 15,000 customers without power.

Multiple power outages in the area, impacting more than 1000 customers in Randall County, most inside Canyon city limits. No estimated restoration time yet. Hang in there! pic.twitter.com/47jZNoTJM6 — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) March 17, 2021