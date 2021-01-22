Power outage in Amarillo affects hundreds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Xcel Energy Electric Outage Map, crews are working to restore power in the Amarillo area after multiple outages this morning.

The map states that the estimated restoration time is 9 a.m.

As of 6:42 a.m., 37 outages are reported on the map.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

UPDATE: As of 7 a.m., 3 outages are reported in the area, impacting 6,744 customers. The latest estimated restoration time is now 8:30 a.m.