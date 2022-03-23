MORSE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pringle-Morse Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced Wednesday that classes would be canceled, due to a power outage.

According to a note on the district’s social media, classes were initially delayed by two hours on Wednesday due to “a power outage that affects the PMCISD water supply,” and were intended to begin at 10 a.m. However, at around 8:10 a.m., the district updated its announcement to report that classes had been canceled entirely.

This cancelation comes after widespread power outages throughout the High Plains region over the beginning of the week. Xcel Energy noted that the weather throughout Monday and Tuesday contributed to the power outages that have, in some cases, been ongoing.

“Melting snow falling from lines has caused some lines to lurch when the added weight of the snow is removed suddenly,” said Xcel in a statement given Tuesday evening, “leading to additional line damage, and continued strong wind gusts have also caused new outages.”

As of 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Xcel Energy outage map showed that over 1,600 customers were being impacted by around 224 outages across the Texas Panhandle.