Update 6:03 p.m.
According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, three customers are seeing issues with power outages in the area of southwest Amarillo.
Original Story
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, about 3,381 of Xcel’s customers in southwest Amarillo are experiencing a power outage Wednesday.
An official with Xcel Energy told MyHighPlains.com that the outages are related to the heat. Xcel is adjusting the settings at Puckett West for a higher flow temporarily to get the line re-energized.
Xcel said an estimated time for power to be restored to those residents has not been determined.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
