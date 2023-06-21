Update 6:03 p.m.

According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, three customers are seeing issues with power outages in the area of southwest Amarillo.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Xcel Energy Outage Map, about 3,381 of Xcel’s customers in southwest Amarillo are experiencing a power outage Wednesday.

An official with Xcel Energy told MyHighPlains.com that the outages are related to the heat. Xcel is adjusting the settings at Puckett West for a higher flow temporarily to get the line re-energized.

Xcel said an estimated time for power to be restored to those residents has not been determined.