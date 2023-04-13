AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Power of the Purse luncheon and purse auction was hosted Thursday.

The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted the annual event Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom.

This year’s event featured guest speaker Elizabeth Smart who shared the story of her experience and how she became an advocate for missing persons and victims of sexual assault.

“Cause it is a very heavy topic, it can be very difficult to feel like I want to keep doing this day in and day out. But when I see people coming together, being passionate about an issue that I care deeply about, it really inspires me to keep going. To keep trying to share my story and honestly make a difference,” said Smart.

According to organizers, this annual fundraiser has made more than $4 million for the Institute of Women’s Health.