AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Based on the CDC’s new Covid prevention guidance, Potter and Randall Counties are in the low-risk category as of Thursday.

Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Todd Bell, said the Amarillo area has seen a large drop in active COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks.

“Just like a wildfire, when a viral outbreak runs out of fuel, that is people who have not been recently sick or vaccinated, then it actually kind of peters out and that’s kind of where we are now,” said Dr. Bell on Friday. “We still are having some cases in the community, but we’re in significantly better shape than where we were just even a few weeks ago.”

Based on recent CDC guidance, Dr. Bell said most people can stop wearing masks.

“For the average citizen in Potter or Randall counties right now, this is a time that we can feel comfortable being able to take off our masks, being able to still in or get back to enjoying all those wonderful things that we can do in our community,” he continued.

He also said while it is ok not to wear a mask right now, Covid is not gone.

“I think that if folks are sick, if they have fevers and cough or sore throat, I think they should be tested and they shouldn’t trust that low numbers in the community at large mean that they don’t have Covid.”

He said the new metrics for our Covid status levels are based on the number of new cases in the community, as well as strain on hospitals.

“The hospitals are both pretty full, but not necessarily with Covid patients,” said Dr. Bell. “Right now, what we’re seeing is that there’s probably at least some pent-up demand for health care services, things that were either delayed or canceled earlier in the pandemic.”

However, hospitals continue to face staffing issues.

“Hospitals in particular do not function unless you have nurses. Now, they also don’t function unless you have custodial staff. They don’t function unless you have someone to take the x-rays and run the MRI machine,” said Dr. Bell. “It’s complicated system and the key resource to make all those things happen is the staff. And so the hospitals locally and around the country are focused on what can we do to be able to pain and in bolster that staffing.”

He said as more people get vaccinated, there is much more immunity to the virus in our community.

“Going back to the wildfire analogy, when there’s not as much to be burned, the wildfire doesn’t spread as fast or as hot,” he continued. “And so I think that as we get future surges, and we will have other surges, they’re going to be less disruptive to our daily lives than what we’ve seen in prior surges so far.”