AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas counties with more than 100 thousand residents are required to live stream video ballot boards, counted ballots, and their central count stations. Those new requirements were enacted with Texas Senate Bill 1.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said anytime a live ballot is being counted, the county must be live streaming the process.

She said they have been live streaming since the first time the ballot board met and will continue to do so until the election is canvassed. Huntley added the recording of the live stream will remain in their records for 22 months like any other election record.

Huntley said Texas lawmakers hope this will provide transparency for voters.

“Texas said, ‘hey let’s get the cameras out, let’s bring the public in and give them the opportunity to watch and the hope is you’ll watch it and you’ll realize that it is just a process and that we are following all of the laws,” added Huntley.

Huntley said many complexities went into setting up these live streams and making sure they looked ahead at all scenarios.

“When you are opening a ballot and you may have just some shred or an envelope we don’t have to keep, we wanted to put those in a receptacle that we will not destroy until after the canvas because we didn’t want anyone to think we were that little piece of white, we didn’t want anyone to think that was a ballot,” said Huntley.

She added on top of the live stream providing transparency for residents, they still have to provide ballot secrecy and protect how someone voted.

“Maintaining ballot secrecy is really essential for voting in the united states, so you are free to vote the way you choose and no one else can put pressure on you to vote a different way,” said Huntley.

Huntley said equipment required to live stream the counting for Potter County was paid for by a security grant.

Huntley said this live stream will be active for every election in Potter County moving forward.

Randall County will also be live streaming their election process as well.